Sad death of Dessy Collins

One of the stalwarts of the Manx motorcycling scene, Des Collins, has sadly passed away.

Dessy, as he was affectionately known, was one of the island’s great racing supporters and sponsors, having been involved in motorcycling for several decades.

He and Percy Wilson were the co-founders of the Wilson and Collins Kawasaki team for many years and, latterly, he partnered with Ronnie Russell to launch the Collins and Russell team.

More tributes to Dessy will appear in our papers over the next couple of weeks.