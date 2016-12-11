Southern 100 official DVD up for grabs

Michael Dunlop was in spectacular form at this year’s Southern 100, as some of the gripping action from the official review displays.

The 4.25-mile Billown Course makes for fast and close racing - no mean feat when riders are often elbow-to-elbow with their closest rivals. Dean Harrison and Ivan Lintin were both out to make sure Dunlop didn’t get away Scot free, while local siblings Dan and Ryan Kneen were more than up for a fight.

The sidecar class featured yet more top talent, including two crews that have won world titles, not to mention both of the winning TT crews from one month earlier. Tim Reeves and Patrick Farrance showed superb form, leading the charge in the championship event when they and two other crews all cracked the 100mph barrier within a few seconds of one another.

The official review brings you highlights of the races from 250cc to superbike, with the highlights undoubtedly being the two main championship events. This 109-minute DVD will revive lasting memories of an excellent Southern 100.

Produced by Greenlight TV in conjunction with Duke Video, Southern 100 2016 Road Races DVD costs £16.99 (postage free direct from Dukes), or via the Southern 100 website (www.southern100.com) and numerous stores island wide, priced £16.99.

Next year’s Southern 100 dates are Monday to Thursday, July 10-13.

