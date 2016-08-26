Steve Hislop Memorial Run this Sunday

The 14th annual Steve Hislop Memorial Run takes place in Scotland and England this Sunday.

Hizzy, twice crowned the British superbike champion and one of the most successful riders in the history of the TT races, was killed in a helicopter crash near Teviothead, Roxburghshire in 2003.

Motorcyclists from around Britain set off from his home town of Denholm at 10am sharp and take in a 150-mile round trip which crosses into England before returning to the Scottish Borders.

There is no need to register for this event, just turn up on the day - refreshments will be provided.

All funds raised from the run will be donated to Blood Bikes Scotland which provide a free-of-charge medical courier service to NHS hospitals.