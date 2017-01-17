TT 2017: Dan Kneen moves to Penz team

Braddan’s Dan Kneen will ride for the Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing in the big bike races at this year’s TT.

The Manxman was left searching for a team after the Mar-Train outfit he rode for in 2016 decided to withdraw from racing at the start of December.

The 29-year-old, who missed both last year’s North West 200 and TT after injuring his arm in a mountain bike crash in May, will now link up with Rico Penzkofer’s German team.

Kneen said: ‘I am really happy to be joining the Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing Team, as I know what a professional outfit they are.’

