TT 2017: Guy Martin to make Mountain Course return with Honda

Guy Martin is set to make a sensational return to the TT later this year.

In a shock move the popular 35-year-old will join John McGuinness in the Honda Racing squad for the Supebike classes of this year’s event.

Martin who missed last year’s TT to tackle the gruelling Tour Divide Mountain Bike race in America, will pilot the manufacturer’s all-new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

Guys said: ‘Neil [Tuxworth] has been talking to me for a while about joining the team, but I had a lot of thinking to do before I committed and said yes. I spent a lot of time on my push bike to and from work, thinking about what to do. I didn’t want to grow old regretting not giving the Honda a go, and the more time passes since making the decision, the more time I’ve thought it is the right decision.’

As well as the TT, Guy will tackle the North West 200, the Ulster Grand Prix and July’s Southern 100 in Honda colours.

More on this and the news Aussie Josh Brookes will also return to the Mountain Course with Norton this year, in Thursday’s Manx Independent.