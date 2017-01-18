TT 2017: Josh Brookes signs up with Norton

Guy Martin isn’t the only star name returning to the Mountain Course in May after Josh Brookes signed for Norton.

The Australian, who rode in World Superbike series last year, returns to the island after a two-year break.

In 2013 he claimed the fastest newcomer title before landing a best finish of seventh in the 2014 Senior with his fastest TT lap of a staggering 129.859mph.

Brookes will team up with fellow Antipodean David ‘Davo’ Johnson after the latter re-signed with the Donington-based team after a successful campaign with the manufacturer in 2016.

Johnson’s performances last year ensured Norton became the fastest ever British motorcycle around the Mountain Course.

Aussie Johnson finished seventh in the RST Superbike TT with a best lap of 130.872mph.

Both riders will compete on the all-new SG6, derived from the recently launched V4 SS road bike.

