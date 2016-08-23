Tuesday’s MGP racing to go ahead

Tuesday evening’s qualifying session for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix will go ahead as planned

There had been some doubt as to whether the session would go ahead as a result of the poor weather.

However, conditions are described as improving around the Mountain Course with visibility increasing so it is intended that the session will go as scheduled.

Roads are currently due to close at 6pm until no later than 9pm.

The revised schedule, which is different to the one published in the programme, is as follows:

6.20pm: Classic TT Superbike and Lightweight/

Manx Grand Prix Senior and Junior

7.05pm: Classic TT Senior (500’s) and Junior (350’s)

Manx Grand Prix SuperTwin and Lightweight

7.45pm: Manx Grand Prix Newcomers (A & B)

Please also note that the public car parks for the event in Noble’s Park remain closed until further notice because of the recent heavy rainfall.