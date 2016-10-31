WSBK: Rea lands second successive world title

Castletown’s Jonathan Rea secured his second FIM Superbike World Championship in succession thanks to a second place finish in Saturday’s opening WSBK race at Losail in Qatar.

Rea, who had won his eighth career Superpole contest earlier in the day to start from the best grid spot, was intent on winning the 17-lap race to secure the title as he enjoyed a large points cushion of 48 over Kawasaki Racing team-mate Sykes at the start of the day. Tom was the only rider who could possibly catch Jonathan on this final weekend of the 13 round season, but the title was decided one race before the end after Rea’s podium ride.

Rea is one of only four riders to have won WorldSBK titles from one year to the next, joining Carl Fogarty (twice), Doug Polen and Fred Merkel in that exclusive club.

In race one at the 5.380km Losail circuit Rea had chased eventual race winner Chaz Davies in the early laps and held station behind him for some time. Jonathan eventually eased off to earn more than enough points to make his second championship secure.

Sykes could not make his optimum pace in the early laps on fresh tyres but towards the end he made up ground and went from fifth to fourth by passing Nicky Hayden on the last lap and closing in on eventual final place podium man, Sylvain Guintoli.

Rea said: ‘It is incredible to have won back-to-back championships. It is very raw right now because I have not had time to take it in, but to have such a year like I had last year - and then this year with the new bike - I think we faced a lot more challenges this time.

‘I am really happy and proud of our work because this bike was so new. To win in the first year of a new model is incredible and I want to thank Kawasaki for building such a good base bike. I expect to go from strength to strength. It felt like we really had to win the championship this time so I have to thank everybody all around me in the team. I want to thank each and every one of them.’

Rea finished third in Sunday’s race which was again won by Davies. Sykes came home second to ensure to Kawasaki pair finished one-two in the championship standings.