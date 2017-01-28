A celebration of the island’s architecture through poetry, music and talks

A celebration of the island’s architeture is taking place this year.

Planned events range from poetry and music to a series of talks from visiting speakers will take place around the island all under the ‘Isle of Architecture’ banner.

Pupils from the Queen Elizabeth II High School, Peel, will perform poetry at the House of Manannan on Wednesday, February 15, and the next ‘gig in a special space’, music from choir Caarjyn Cooidjagh at the Western Swimming Pool, Peel, on Saturday, February 18.

The first of a series of Isle of Architecture talks is on Thursday, March 2, when historian and author Dr Kathryn Ferry will talk about seaside architecture, using examples from the Island to explore the trends that defined the Victorian and inter-war eras.

Manx born architect Hannah Corlett from award-winning London practice Assemblage will discuss highlights from her career at Noa Bakehouse on Thursday, April 6, and later in the month architect Jasmin Eastwood will look at contemporary rural design.

A one-off pop-up gig from local musicians in the Crows’ Nest of the Sea Terminal will take place on April 1.

More details will be released later.

The Crow’s Nest, which has spectacular views across Douglas bay, was once a restaurant but was transformed into offices for civil servants in the early 90s.

Since then it has not been accessible to the public and there hasnever been any sort of a music event held there.