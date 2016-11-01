A discussion about love in literature

Jeff Garland

Author Jeff Garland will lead a discussion about courtship, partnership and marriage in literature tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Isle of Man Literary Society is hosting the event at the meeting room in the Archibald Knox pub in Onchan.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To find out more phone Jeff on 664796 or email him on jeffgarland@wm.im

