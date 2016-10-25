Al to sing the blues at charity event

Community news

Blues singer Al Lawrence returns to the Dalby schoolrooms for a folk night with Geoff Kerrison on Friday at 7.30pm.

The cost is £12.50 and includes supper. To book seats ring Gilly on 844031. For more information ring Margy on 843768.

Proceeds go to Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, Excellent Development and Dalby Church Restoration fund.

