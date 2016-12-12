Amazing range of styles on show

Ahost of Manx artistic talent came together at the weekend for the Isle Gallery’s final exhibition of 2016.

The gallery, based in Tynwald Mills, St John’s, was packed with friends and art lovers to view ‘Nancy Corkish, David Byrne and friends’, which featured a collection of watercolour landscapes created by the aforementioned duo alongside original works from some of the island’s most respected artists.

Nancy and David have created a series of glorious paintings which reflect their shared love of the Manx countryside and coastlines, and their enduring passion for capturing the change in the seasons and the effect it has on the land around them is clear to see.

The exhibition also features paintings by Bruno Cavellac, Anna Clucas, James Duggan, Collette Gambell, Jeremy Paul, Petrina Kent, Eileen Schaer, Nicola Dixon, Kate Jerry, Nicola James and Julie Collins.

The variation of styles on offer is eclectic and dizzying, and from the huge confrontational portraits of Duggan, the dramatic emotional sensorial colourscapes of Clucas through to the bright, dreamlike figures displayed by Schaer, shows perfectly the wide variety of talent the island has to offer. These all contrast beautifully with the calm and serenity of Corkish and Byrne’s paintings.

The exhibition is open for viewing and runs until January 8, 2017.