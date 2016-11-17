Beach Buddies heading to new venue at Castletown

Beach Buddies will begin this weekend’s beach cleaning session from a new venue on Sunday morning, with volunteers meeting in the car park alongside the Old Grammar School in Castletown for a 10.30am start.

Organiser Bill Dale said: ‘We have cleaned the beach in this area previously, but always from the Scarlett end of the bay, so this is a new venue for us - and it has lots of parking spaces.

‘Having visited the area briefly this week, there is a fair amount of waste, largely plastic, to be removed.’

Beach Buddies provides all the necessary equipment but volunteers may prefer to bring their own gloves. Metal, glass bottles, tin cans and some plastics are all recycled - and the rest goes to the incinerator to generate free electricity.

New volunteers, of all ages, are always welcomed, especially families, and well-behaved dogs.

There’s no need to register - volunteers can attend for as long as they like, finishing no later than midday.