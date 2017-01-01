Book of Manx church music in shops now

A book of Manx music that backers say should appeal to churches, organists, music-lovers, couples planning weddings or partnership ceremonies, and family and friends around the world has been released by Culture Vannin.

Celebration and Contemplation is a collection of organ music suitable for performance at weddings, church services and funerals, but with pieces that will also be enjoyed on other special occasions throughout the year.

Well-known Manx melodies such as Ellan Vannin, A Manx Wedding and the Manx Fishermen’s Evening Hymnhave been brought together with some of the traditional music associated with times of celebration and contemplation in the Isle of Man.

David Kilgallon, Gareth Moore, Oli King, Nicholas J Roberts and Frank Woolley have also created new pieces which convey their individual style, meaning that there is something for everyone in this special collection of music.

Director of music at King William’s College Gareth Moore drew on a particularly personal story for one of his pieces, choosing his great-great-uncle’s hymn tune ‘Mary’ as a starting point.

William C Southward CP MLC was a key figure in Sulby Methodist Chapel, and he and his brother owned Sulby Woollen Mills, so Gareth’s reflective piece ‘Remembering Mary’ is a tribute to his musical family tradition.

There is a twist on the Manx National Songbook’s ‘A Manx Wedding’ in Nick Roberts’ joyful rendition.

One of the oldest and hymns, the Kirk Christ Rushen Funeral Hymn, is set by Frank Woolley.

Edited by Breesha Maddrell and Chloë Woolley and published by Culture Vannin, Celebration and Contemplation draws together slow airs and hymns, Gaelic songs and traditional dance tunes, in a collection which reflects the tradition of church music in the Isle of Man.

It costs £12 and is available in many island bookshops, or directly from Culture Vannin via orders@culturevannin.im