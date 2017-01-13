Bride set to stage Oie’ll Verrey event

An Oie’ll Verrey concert will take place in the north of the island on Monday, in celebration of the old Christmas Eve.

The event is being organised by Bride Wesley Guild and will take place in the village’s Methodist School Room, starting at 7.45pm.

Eric Kelly will provide the music and there will be refreshments available.

All welcome.

