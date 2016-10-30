Casting sessions for hundreds of film extras

Ex-Isle Film Agency are looking to cast hundreds of extras for Where Hands Touch, a World War Two film set in Germany.

Directing the film is Amma Asante, who was last in the island in 2013 shooting the critically acclaimed and award-winning film Belle.

She’s joined by veteran producer Charlie Hanson and Oscar nominated cinematographer Remi Adefarasin on the project which is scheduled to start shooting in the island from December 1 to 18.

An agency spokesman explained: ‘The scenes being filmed on the island are set in a World War II German displacement camp.

‘We are in particular looking for extremely slim people and very dark haired Mediterranean types (age group six to 70s) as well as Eastern European people and Germanic types who could be soldiers. (age group 16 to 60s).’

Casting sessions take place next weekend (November 5 and 6) around the island.

November 5: Loch Promenade Methodist Church basement, Douglas, 1pm to 5pm; Port St Mary town hall west room, 1pm to 6pm.

November 6: Corrin Hall, Peel, 2pm to 6pm; Ramsey town hall, rear entrance, midday to 4pm.

Anyone who can’t make the castings is asked to register online at www.ex-isle.com

For more information contact Bev at bev@ex-isle.com

Keep up to date by visiting the Ex-Isle Casting Facebook page or website.