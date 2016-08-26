Chance to see wartime aircraft as they refuel

The historic wartime aircraft of the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be doing a flypast at Jurby on Sunday and there will be a rare opportunity to see them on the ground when they land at Ronaldsway Airport to refuel.

The BBMF operates several wartime aircraft and at the time of writing it is not certain which of them will be coming to the island but it is likely that they will include the Avro Lancaster bomber, a Spitfire and a Hurricane.

They are scheduled to be at Ronaldsway between 10.30am and 11am on Sunday morning. They will refuel on the apron next to the Manx Aviation and Military Museum so there should be a good close-up view of them on the ground.

The time may change so for the latest news call the museum on 829294.

There is plenty of car parking at the museum which is open from 10 a.m. to 4.30 pm. every day and admission is free.