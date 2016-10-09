Children encouraged to be bookworms

The 2016 Summer Reading Challenge saw 123 young readers complete the challenge, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of author Roald Dahl.

Supported by the Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas, the challenge asked four- to 11-year-olds to borrow and read six library books over the summer.

Children taking part received a special collector’s folder and as they borrowed and read at least six library books over the summer, they collected six special cards to complete it, plus other incentives.

The cards all featured original Quentin Blake illustrations.

At the prize presentation at Cronk y Berry primary school the Mayor of Douglas John Skinner congratulated the children.