Choristers sing Festival of Carols

Why not start your Christmas celebrations the traditional way with the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols?

That is the invitation from St German’s Cathedral in Peel, when they will hold their annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols this coming Sunday.

The service is based around the reading short Bible readings, telling of the fall of humanity, the traditional story of the birth of Jesus and the promise of a Messiah, and will be accompanied by the singing of carols and descants by the Cathedral choir.

This is a highly anticipated event in the year of the church, and last year drew praise from the Bishop Robert Patterson, who described it as comparable with similar concerts held in the large cathedrals in the UK, saying that ‘the service was as good as anything I have heard at York Minster and Kings College Cambridge’.

The Choir will be directed by Dr Peter Litman, the musical director at the Cathedral, and will be ably accompanied by the organ scholar, Max Smith, who joined the Church last September.

The festive period marks the end of a busy year for the choir. They have sung at many church services and have sung at events and occasions in Ireland.

However, the Festival of Carols will mark the end of the singing career for two of the choir trebles, at least as far as singing for the Cathedral chorus goes. Peter Boussougou and Mackenzie Brown leave the choir after Sunday’s performance, and Dr Litman said it would be sad to see them go, although they look forward to welcoming new trebles in the coming months.

It is advised to come early, as this service is usually very popular. The doors will open at 2.15pm.