Clucas family diaspora visit home of their ancestors

Some of the Clucas family diaspora have visited the island to experience for themselves the home of their ancestors, brothers William and James Clucas, who emigrated to the US in the 1860s.

The party included 10 visitors from the US and one from Scotland, who, along with island resident Cathy Clucas, gathered at Ballagarey Chapel in St Mark’s where they compared family trees – and even spotted some family likenesses.

William Clucas was born in the Isle of Man, married in Russia and lived in Illinois

Formidable intelligence transformed William’s life. Despite being the son of a miner, he gained a place to study mathematics at Oxford University.

After graduating, he became a maths teacher at a school in Monmouthshire, Wales, where he met Ann Jones. The couple married in St Petersburg, Russia.

William’s great-granddaughter Nancy Woodcock explained: ‘His wife’s father was in steel mills, so maybe they got married in Russia because they were bringing people into the steel industry.’

He and Ann emigrated to the US in 1866 and he worked in Chicago and San Francisco – possibly in the steel industry – and then bought a farm in south central Illinois.

James Clucas left the Isle of Man for the USA in 1868, eventually settling in Idaho

His brother James followed him to the US in 1868.

Descendant Gary Clucas, who lives in Seattle, explained: ‘After arriving in New York, he proceeded directly to the state of Illinois arriving at an area well-populated by Manxies.

‘After spending time there he then went to San Francisco, California, working in iron and steel.

‘He returned to Illinois and married. He and wife Catherine Ballard Gravatt had eight children. The family eventually had settled in the state of Idaho by 1898.’

William died in 1912 and Ann in 1906; they are buried together and their birth places are on the gravestone.

William’s farm was sold, Nancy believes, after his son John died in 1917, leaving wife Rosa with 11 children to raise. The proceeds gave them ‘something to live on,’ explained Nancy.

Clearly a family with a spirit of adventure, William and James shared two other brothers who also travelled extensively.

John was the first to leave the island, in 1864, when he went to Australia. He first spent time in the outback, then tried working as an undertaker before settling in Sydney. He had 11 children and died in 1898.

Edward, meanwhile, travelled between the island, England and the US and died in California in 1925.

The modern-day Clucas family were always aware William and James were Manx, but knew little more of the island.

Nancy said: ‘That they were from the island is the only thing I was told. The families did not always talk about it, even when I asked questions.

‘It has been a real education to see where they lived and worked.’

The family traced its roots back to the mid-1700s and John Clucas Corvalley Marown and Margaret Fargher Shenvalley Malew, who had 10 children.

Margaret’s father was Thomas Fargher, who is buried at St Mark’s churchyard, where there remain a large monument to the family.

DNA testing has traced the family’s roots back to the 800s in Scotland and the group known as ‘the little Scottish cluster.’

DNA also showed, coincidentally, the family is related to Cathy, who was hired as their tour guide.

Port St Mary resident Cathy said: ‘I had met David [a descendant of James, who now lives in Scotland] and Gary earlier this year and our paths had crossed earlier online and in the reading room at the Manx Museum.

‘Nancy and the others had contacted me looking for a tour guide and they had been recommended by some photographers I had guided in the past from Wisconsin, whom two of the group knew.

‘Subsequently we worked out we were related. We know this through my uncle taking part in the Manx DNA project and finding out, I think it was, 38/39 matches with Gary Clucas and also both having the “little Scottish cluster” gene.’

While the trip represented the first visit to the Isle of Man for most of the group, it was Nancy’s second as she first came in 2007.

‘It’s beautiful here,’ she said. ‘We have enjoyed it – and we do not have to spell our names to everyone here!

‘We found a couple of cousins have a striking resemblance to each other.

‘It’s so interesting to find out where you come from and speak English, so many families in US have relatives in another country where they do not speak English. I kind of feel a connection.’

Cathy thanked the IoM Family History Society for advertising the ‘Clucas meet’ at Ballagarey Chapel in its newsletter and the chapel for allowing them to host the reunion. She also thanked landowners for allowing access on to property to visit where some of their mutual ancestors lived.