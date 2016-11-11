Davy Knowles’ Christmas gigs sold out already

Both of Davy Knowles’ concerts due to take place in Port St Mary at Christmas have sold out.

As the Manx Independent reported yesterday tickets went on sale last night.

Two hours and 44 mintues later they had all been snapped up.

