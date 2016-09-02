Dog show at the MSPCA on Sunday

The ManxSPCA is to hold a dog show on Sunday at its Ard Jerkyll rehoming centre in Foxdale.

The classes include Waggiest Tail and Golden Oldie and entries, which cost £1 per class, can be made on the day.

All dog are welcome.

The show starts at 2.30pm, however it is to be preceded by the Rescue Dog of the Year awards.

These awards were first made in 1999 and Lyn Renshaw, the ManxSPCA centre manager, remembers one dog in particular from those early days.

She said: ‘Bobby was a long legged Jack Russell cross, with a very big personality and character.

‘He was with us for about 18 months and was rehomed a few times but each time he was returned.

‘Bobby had very bad separation anxiety and when he went into any new home he was very good at pulling curtains down, and ripping up carpets and lino. He had also learnt how to get out of his pen while he was with us, but he was a real favourite with the volunteer dog walkers and the kennels staff.

‘One day a couple came to Ard Jerkyll after reading about Bobby (numerous appeals had gone out for him) and they instantly fell in love with him

‘They went through the adoption process and then came to collect Bobby and said they were going to give him a new name along with his new start in life, and they called him Jake.

‘The next morning we were expecting to get a phone call from Jake’s new mum and dad to say that they would be bringing him back, but how wrong we were. We received a phone call to say that Jake had been an absolute angel, and from that day on Jake never put a paw wrong - it was as though he had chosen his new family and he knew that this time it was right for him and would be for the rest of his life.”

So Jake was an early Dog of the Year Show prize winner, selected because he overcame his problems and found a new life. The number of categories has grown over the years and there are now eight, including Puppy of the Year, Foster Dog of the Year, Veteran Dog of the Year and Pedigree Dog of the Year.

Lyn added: ‘All the dogs that are adopted from the ManxSPCA are extremely special and it is hard to decide just one winner. The awards are an opportunity to recognise a few, but they are a celebration of all our dogs.’

The awards will take place at 1.30pm and guests are welcome to come along and cheer on the winners.

There will be a short break before the fun show classes begin at 2.30pm.