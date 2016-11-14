Dyslexia group to hold its AGM

The Manx Dyslexia Association is holding its AGM on Tuesday, November 22.

It will be at Costa at the Sea Terminal in Douglas and begin with a drop-in session between 6pm and 7.30pm.

It is also an opportunity for parents who have questions or concerns to go along and professionals to see how the associaion might help.

The formal part of the AGM will be at 7.30pm.

