Events to raise cash for charity for blind

The Manx Blind Welfare Society is to hold a coffee morning on Friday, September 16, at 10.30am and bridge lunch on Friday September 30 at noon at Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue to raise funds.

Contact the Centre on 674727 for the coffee morning and Diana Killey on 624095 for the bridge luncheon.

