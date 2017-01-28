Exhibition of photographic society work

An exhibition of photographic prints is on display at the Manx Museum in Douglas.

It showcases the work of the Western Photographic Society.

Hannah Murphy, assistant curator at Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Manx National Heritage makes selected spaces available for exhibitions by community groups and individuals. In 2014 we launched “You Exhibit”, an application process which provides opportunity for participation from local communities, bringing people’s skills and ideas to our sites and presenting Manx identity and heritage to visitors.’

Patricia Tutt, secretary of the Western Photographic Society, said: ‘We are delighted to have this opportunity to show our work within a community space at the Manx Museum. As the exhibition is based around the theme of the Island’s heritage and culture, it is a particularly appropriate setting.

‘Images include landscapes and seascapes; archaeology, buildings and their interiors, traditional activities and events, industry and natural history – all of them Manx. Some of the photographs are up to 50 years old, chosen from our personal archives; others were taken as recently as last year. ‘

The exhibition is on display at the Manx Museum, Douglas, until Saturday, February 25. Admission is free. A selection of members’ prints and cards is available to buy at the Manx Museum Gallery Shop.

The Western Photographic Society was founded in 1979.

It meets upstairs in the Legion Club, Peel on Thursdays at 8 pm. For further information, contact patricia.tutt@manx.net or visit www.westernphotographic.org.