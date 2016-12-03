Festive flavour to lunchtime Wurlitzer concerts

A festive flavour will be brought to Wednesday lunchtimes in Douglas this month with a short series of concerts featuring the ‘Mighty Wurlitzer’ organ of the Villa Marina Arcade.

Peter Jordan of the Friends of the Isle of Man Wurlitzer, said: ‘We have staged lunchtime concerts with the Wurlitzer for the last couple of summers in the months of July and September and, of course, at that time of year there are plenty of visitors around.

‘This is our first venture into staging winter lunchtime concerts, so we hope that locals will come along and give us their support.’

The instrument was built in America in 1929 and installed in a cinema in Leicester. From there it went to a private house in the West Midlands before being bought by the Isle of Man Government and installed in the newly-refurbished Summerland complex.

When this was closed the organ was removed, overhauled and fitted at the top of the Villa Marina Arcade, being inaugurated there in 2009.

Peter said: ‘The Wurlitzer is an outstanding example of its kind, yet we are constantly amazed at how few island residents seem to know of its existence. That is a situation we are aiming to rectify and, hopefully, these festive concerts given by local musicians will go some way towards making people more aware of this wonderful asset.’

The festive concerts will take place on Wednesdays, December 7, 14 and 21, from 1pm and 2pm. Admission is free.

The Erin Arts Centre will be the venue for a separate concert on Saturday December 3. This will feature the St German’s Cathedral Choir, Cleveland medalist Paul Costain nand Vivian Roworth for a concert of seasonal music and poetry starting at 3pm. The choir will be directed by organist Dr Peter Litman. Accompanist is Max Smith, formerly of Wakefield Cathedral