Find out more about the island’s wild birds

The Manx Ornithological Society and charity Manx Bird Life are staging a free afternoon conference celebrating the island’s wild birds at the Manx Museum.

The Celebrating Manx Birds event is open to everyone and admission is free. The programme runs from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday, November 12, with a post-event buffet at the Ballacregga Corn Mill in Laxey for which tickets are £16.50 per person.

The event will celebrate the lives of some of the Isle of Man’s wild birds and will be an afternoon aimed at a non-expert audience.

Ornithologists from the island and the UK will reveal their latest discoveries about the lives of Manx shearwaters, hen harriers, curlews and choughs.

Speakers are drawn from the Manx Museum, the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture, the Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Chough Project, University of Oxford, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the British Trust for Ornithology.

To book your seat(s) email jthompson@manx.net.

The event has been made sponsored by SCS and the Isle of Man Society for the Preservation of the Manx Countryside and Environment.