Food festival to give kids chance to cook

Organisers say the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival will be more family-friendly this year.

The festival – run by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) – takes place at the Villa Marina Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

A children’s activity marquee will feature for the first time, and it’ll be hosted by professional cook Linda Hewett.

Children will roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to food-based activities using Manx milk, flour, vegetables, fruit and other local produce.

The ingredients are provided by greengrocers Robinson’s.

Audrey Fowler, marketing officer with DEFA, said: ‘The festival is a great couple of days out for all the family and this is a welcome addition to the programme for children.

‘Introducing children to Manx ingredients at an early age will give them confidence in the kitchen later in life and they will find that cooking with the diverse range of local produce is an outlet for their creativity.’

Manx-born and bred Linda is based in Lincolnshire and is an expert bread maker and food demonstrator.

She takes part in festivals and food shows all over the UK, hosts cookery classes at the Women’s Institute college and is a judge at food awards.

She said: ‘It will be wonderful to return home to take part in the Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival, a fantastic event that draws large and knowledgeable crowds.

‘My passion is sharing knowledge about food, encouraging kitchen skills and teaching what can be achieved with just a few ingredients.

‘The island has a growing range of high quality local produce and I hope to inspire the next generation by showing them how much fun they can have in the kitchen.

‘Once they have confidence with food, they may only ever cook for the family or they may be inspired to follow it as a career. They will have a skill for life.’

Linda will also give a presentation on bread-making during the festival, covering how quickly and offer top trouble-shooting tips.

Tickets for the festival cost just £3 (day) and £5 (weekend) for adults, with admission free for under 16s.

Tickets can be booked via www.villagaiety.com