From the stages of the world to Ballakermeen

Mrs Burnett and staff and volunteers at the Studio Theatre

Mrs Burnett and staff and volunteers at the Studio Theatre

Theatre, opera, music and dance featuring some of the world’s leading directors and most famous performers will be screened live to local audiences this winter.

The Studio Theatre – part of Ballakermeen High School in Douglas – has announced the latest programme of performances it will show on a giant screen as they are simultaneously performed before live audiences in London.

Headteacher Adrienne Burnett said: ‘Live screenings offer local audiences the chance to see some of the biggest, boldest and most innovative professional productions currently being staged – without leaving the island.

‘Thanks to well positioned cameras and the latest technology, the screenings offer all the tension and drama of being at the performances.

‘They are a great way to enjoy live culture without going to the expense of traveling away, purchasing tickets and staying in hotels.’

Wednesday, January 11: ‘The Tempest’ from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford upon Avon, starring Simon Russell Beale as Prospero and directed by Royal Shakespeare Company artistic director Gregory Doran.

Tuesday, January 31: ‘Il Trovatore’ from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

Thursday, February 2: ‘Amadeus’ from the National Theatre, starring Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones) as Salieri.

Wednesday, February 8: ‘Woolf Works’ by the Royal Ballet from the Royal Opera House.

Thursday, February 16: ‘Saint Joan’ from the Donmar Warehouse starring Gemma Arterton.

All screenings start at 7pm.

For more information on live screenings, including running times, and to book tickets, visit www.thestudiotheatre.im/ or ring 600555.

Live screenings are supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.

