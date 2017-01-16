Get entry forms in for the Guild

Entries for the 2017 Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival will close on Saturday, February 4.

The Guild, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, runs from April 21 to 29 at the Villa Marina in Douglas

Secretary of the Guild Dr Jacqueline Yates said: ‘We hope that our competitors have now had time to study the syllabus since it was published and distributed in October and have decided what classes they may wish to enter.

‘There are so many classes to choose from in music, drama and dance and something to challenge everyone taking part, which will make Guild week a true celebration of the wonderful talent in all areas of the performing arts we have on our island.

‘We have professional and experienced adjudicators attending the festival and each year they comment on the high standard of performance we achieve at the Guild. We even have a specialist adjudicator for the Battle of the Bands this year, along with the fabulous clapometer that we used for the first time in 2016!’

To celebrate the Guild’s anniversary there will be an exhibition at the Villa Marina throughout the week charting its history.

Competitors in the Original Composition Class have been set the challenge of composing a song to recognise the history of the Guild, and a song composed by Miss M. L. Wood, the founder of the Guild and the ‘mother of Manx music’, has been chosen as one of the children’s set pieces.

Chairman Sarah Kelly said: ‘The Guild, with the support of sponsor Dandara, continues to go from strength to strength. While we are always looking to the future, to ensure it continues for another 125 years, we are also looking forward to reflecting on the past and celebrating our wonderful history in April. We all hope that as many competitors as possible will be joining us and taking part.’

The Guild will once again culminate in the Festival’s Finest concert on Saturday, April 29, showcasing highlights of the week and will featuring the first performance by the 2017 Cleveland Medal winner following the Finals evening the previous night.

Entries can be sent to the secretary using the entry form in the syllabus, which can be found at the outlets around the island, or nline at www.manxmusicfestival.org. No late entries will be accepted.