Glimpses into the island’s past

Experts are to talk about their favourite parts of the Isle of Man in a special event next week.

The University College Isle of Man will host ‘A Manx Miscellany’, a half-day symposium on Manx history and heritage, on Saturday, December 3.

Eleven speakers will talk for 15 minutes each about their favourite part of the Isle of Man.

The talks will include elements of geology, archaeology, social history, and folklore from across the island, from Andreas in the north to Perwick Bay in the south.

Rory McCann will explain the geological development of the northern plain, and what evidence still remains today, while Peter Beighton will discuss the more recent history of Andreas, and also the correct way to pronounce it!

Ian Radcliffe will explore the history of Ballaugh, looking at the way in which the landscape has changed over the last 150 years due to erosion, and introducing us to some of the local characters.

Louise Strickett will take us on a tour down Glen Dhoo, looking at its geology and natural environment, its archaeology, and the people who used to live there.

Karen Galtress will examine the impact of people and climate on the landscape of the Sulby Glen, from the formation of the landscape to the present day.

Chris Callow will take us on an historical tour of Groudle Glen, where we’ll learn about this important route between Douglas and Laxey, and about the earliest reference to a corn mill in the area.

Three of the papers will explore different parts of Douglas. Petra Dudek will look at the development of the harbour since 1654, while Andrea Heard will focus on the development of North Quay, or the ‘smugglers’ quay’.

Alan Cooper will examine the history of Millmount – the site on which the National Sports Centre now stands – tracing its history from poor-quality farmland to its role as an important national asset.

Further south, David Killip will focus on Castletown as the ancient capital of the Isle of Man, from the medieval period to the mid-19th century, when Douglas became the island’s capital.

Susan Woolard will look at the history of Perwick, Fistard, and Glen Chass, using map evidence and other sources to examine the development of these three villages.

This half-day symposium forms part of University College Isle of Man’s public lecture series in history and heritage.

Each of the speakers was a student on last year’s Introduction to the Isle of Man evening course.

One of their assignments was to give a 15-minute presentation about their chosen part of the island.

The presentations were so interesting that the college has asked the students to present them again - this time to a public audience.

‘A Manx Miscellany’will take place in the Lecture Theatre at Elmwood House (behind the St John Ambulance Centre, off Glencrutchery Road) from 9am to 2pm on December 3.

No booking is required. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Further details about the lecture series, together with videos of last year’s lectures, and a programme for the half-day symposium, can be found at http://catrionamackie.net/lectures/.