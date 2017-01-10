Governor to talk on influencing leaders

The Lieutenant Governor will give a talk tomorrow (Wednesday) in Ramsey.

The Ramsey and District Probus Club will hear from Sir Richard Gozney on the subject of trying to influence foreign leaders.

It’s part of a series of lunchtime talks and takes place at 12.30pm at the town’s golf club.

For more information ring Bernard Pile on 817349.

