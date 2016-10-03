Harvest in the Barn church service

Glen Maye Chapel will again be holding its annual Harvest in The Barn service at Ballacreggan Farm in Glen Maye, on Friday, October 7. at 7pm.

There will be traditional harvest hymns and readings and the music will be led by the Crosby Silver Band.

After the service there will be refreshments followed by the auction of produce. Everybody is welcome. The farm can be found at the end of Sound Road by turning (left from Peel right from Dalby) at the bottom of the hill in Glen Maye village. Follow the arrows.