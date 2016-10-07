Harvest supper for St Luke’s friends

The Friends of St Luke’s, Baldwin, has its first event on Monday.

It is a concert and harvest supper and starts at 7.30pm.

There will be entertainment from the chairman, Graham Crowe.

There will be a raffle for a lamb dinner hamper and for a Manx dairy hamper and an auction of local produce.

Tickets are £5. Contact Sue Sayle on 333153.

