Hop-tu-Naa stunts set to take place in shopping area

Tiny Guttery Gable, which links Strand Street with Market Street in Douglas, will be transformed for Hop-tu-Naa.

The publicity stunt, from Douglas Town Centre Management – an offshoot of the council – will take place on Saturday, October 29, and the passageway will be renamed ‘Guts Grave’

Green bubbles in Strand Street will lead visitors to Guts Grave, the dark, smoke-filled lair of Frankenstein, Jack the Ripper and an untypically generous Jinny the Witch who’ll be giving out sweets.

From Monday in the Strand Centre there will be face and mask painting, themed photos and portrait opportunities from Andrew Bridson, and a clairvoyant in residence on the Thursday and Saturday.