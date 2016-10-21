How to encourage bats into your garden

The Manx Wildlife Trust is to show people how to encourage bats into their gardens next week.

Monday, 1.30pm: A walk around the gardens at Milntown in Ramsey looking for where food and bats might be seen.

Wednesday 10am ,Henry Bloom Noble Library: Learning about bats and batty crafts. Contact the library on 696461 to book a free ticket before the event.

Thursday, October 27, 2.30pm, Onchan Library: A batty story then create some bats, Book via the library on 621228 for a free ticket

Friday, October 28, 2pm , Methodist Hall in St John’s: A bat box building workshop. £5 entrance per child, with additional £10 to cover each bat box kit.

At 6pm the trust will explore the Arboretum for hiding bats.