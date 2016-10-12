Indoor car boot sale for ministry

Community news

Onchan Elim Pentecostal Church, in Second Avenue in Onchan, is holding an indoor car boot sale on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 4pm to raise funds for a Romanian ministry.

Admission is 50p and there will be refreshments and stalls.

The church is wheelchair-friendly.

For more information contact Sarah Richardson on 472447 or Pastor John Powell on 665186.

