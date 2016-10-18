Indoor car boot sale to help Youth Arts Centre

Community news

Community news

0
Have your say

The Youth Arts Centre will be hosting an indoor car boot sale on Wednesday, October 26, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free. Pitches are available for £10 each selling everything from children’s clothes, cakes, toys, CDs books and more.

All proceeds are for the Youth Arts Charity, which helps youngsters in the performing arts.

For more information, contact Beth on 348790.

Back to the top of the page