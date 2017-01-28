Isle of Man Photographic Society column: Barry’s ‘Doggy Paddle’ impresses judge Andrew

The judge for our January ‘Open’ Digital Competition was the well respected photographer Andrew Barton LBIPP LMPA.

Andrew had plenty of constructive criticism for the 50 or so projected images, but also praise for the really excellent photographs.

The standard of the very best images, Andrew really liked, but he was still able to make some additional points.

Each entry was given equal attention and it was true that many of the photographs could have been improved by taking more care when the shot was taken or by judicious adjustment of colour, contrast or lightness/darkness when the image was processed.

The competition started with the showing of images produced by the Standard Group.

The winner of this section was Richard Leach who had entered a spectacular shot of the fireworks taken at the 2016 TT.

Pictures by Peter Keena, Monument Valley third place, and Michael Howland, Villa Marina Arcade second place, also received many compliments from our judge.

The images submitted by the Intermediate Group were of a very high standard. Andrew pointed out that many of the images needed to be ‘warmed up’ by the appropriate increase of yellow in the colour balance. But there were some stunning images which Andrew admitted he liked a lot.

The first three places were ‘Puffin Perch’ and ‘Star Light’ both taken by Sue Leeming and the winner was ‘Doggy Paddle’ by Barry Murphy. This winning shot was a dog, with its head not in the frame of the picture. The dog’s head was only visible reflected in the water in which it was paddling.

The Advanced Group also provided some spectacular images. There were a few images that were near perfect. In third place was Ruth Nicholls’ ‘The Fugitive’ - a dreamlike vision of a masked fallen woman in black and white. Second was “Horse Fight” by Chris Nicholls. “Beautiful Blue Tit” by Sue Blythe was the winner - an extraordinary image of a tiny bird, with its head pin sharp and much of its body slightly out of focus. Andrew found little to criticise in this image which he found to be technically perfect.

‘Doggy Paddle’ by Barry Murphy was judged to be the best digital image of the evening.

The society’s next meeting is on Wednesday, February 1, 7.30pm at Thie Ellyn, off Withington Road, Douglas, and will be the assignment competition ‘Man and Machine’.

Meetings are open to the public with a nominal charge for non members.

New members and guests are always welcome. Full details of our programme can be found at www.iomps.com

Richard Shafto