Legion’s AGM takes place on Thursday

Castletown and District Royal British Legion’s annual general meeting will take place on Thursday (October 27) at 6pm in Morton Hall in Castletown.

Organisers say that members and new members are welcome.

Forthcoming events:

Tuesday. October 25: Last Night of the Proms at 7.30pm the Civic Centre in Castletown with Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band and guests.

Friday, November 11: short service at the War Memorial in Castletown Square followed by a poppy coffee morning at 11.15am in the Civic Centre.

Friday, November 11: Poppy concert at 7.30pm at Victoria Road School with pupils and Castletown Silver Band.

Remembrance Sunday service at 10am in Arbory Street Methodist Church followed by wreath laying at the War Memorial in the Square at 11am.

December 19: Christmas bingo in Morton Hall at 7.30pm.