Literary society’s seasonal quiz

The Isle of Man Literary Society will hold their next meeting on Wednesday (December 7).

Members and guests will be invited to take part in a literary quiz devised by Sheila Powell and Susan Chambers, which may have a seasonal twist.

The meeting will take place in the meeting room of the Archibald Knox pub in Onchan starting at 7.30pm.

