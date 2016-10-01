Little Big Time Band to take centre stage

A Birmingham band is returning to the island by popular demand.

The Little Big Time Band, which comprises current and former members of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), is performing two concerts today (Saturday).

This afternoon, from 2.30pm, there will be a fun show aimed at children through which they explain how a symphony orchestra works.

And this evening, starting at 8pm, there will be an adult concert of virtuoso playing, including light classics, jazz and pop again presented in a humorous way.

The Little Big Time Band has links with the island through member Jon Quirk. Manxman Jon has celebrated 30 years’ playing with the CBSO, where he is principal trumpet.

Each member of the Little Big Time Band represents a different section of the orchestra.

Jon, who also plays the flugel horn is joined by Amy Marshall on the violin, Kirsty Lovie (violin), Mark O’Brien (clarinet and saxophone), Wendy Quirk (piano/keyboard), Peter Hill (percussion, bells and whistles) and Tom Millar (double bass).

The Little Big Time Band, a group of world class musicians who have performed together for nine years, will take the audience on a musical roller coaster ride through their extensive repertoire: from the passion of Ravel’s Bolero to the excitement of Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

English conductor Sir Simon Rattle, who conducted the London Symphony Orchestra at the opening of the London Olympics 2012, has described the band as delivering ‘an informative and entertaining show... absolutely brilliant!’

And Sakari Oramo, principal conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra said The Little Big Time Band was ‘a key element of the CBSO’s education work’, adding: ‘I am delighted to give them my fullest support.’

Thanks to the Arts Council, free children’s tickets are offered for the afternoon concert, with adult tickets £10.

Tickets for the evening concert are £10. They are available from Celtic Gold, Peel; Peter Norris Music, Douglas; Shakti Man Ramsey; and Thompson Travel, Port Erin. They are also available at www.centenarycentre.com