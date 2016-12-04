Magician David’s lecture thrills

The Young Magicians of Mann were thrilled to be invited to a lecture by French magic star David Stone at the Columba Club.

David is internationally famous for his magic, and recently received a standing ovation when he lectured at The Magic Circle in London.

Most of the island’s magicians attended the lecture, arranged by the Magicians of Mann with support from the Isle of Man Arts Council.

Chairman Paul Martin said: ‘David Stone is revered by magicians worldwide for his originality and humour. He was an inspiration to the Young Magicians of Mann, who are staging their own magic show at the Youth Arts Centre in Douglas on the afternoon of Sunday, December 4.

‘David was so supportive of them, and his lecture will definitely help them to put on an another entertaining and fun-filled afternoon of magic.’

Secretary Mike Clague added: ‘We have been able to bring some fantastic wonder-workers to the island, but David was probably the best of them all.’

For information about their show, called Finale, leave a message on 878328. Tickets cost £7.