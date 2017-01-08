Manx column: Demonstration of science is an inspiration

Mastey’n thooilley dy opraghyn sheeabin, draamaghyn shenn earish, sitcomyn as claareyn ‘feerid’ mychione daunsin as fuinney ta lhieeney harrish ny scaaghyn çhellveeish ain ayns yn Chegeesh Ommijagh, as shin prowal dy ghooney magh naightyn jeh caggey, tranlaase as grayn er feai ny cruinney, v’eh mie mleeaney dy akin un chlaare ta foast lheanaghey yn tushtey ain jeh’n theihll lurg kiare feed blein, Lhaihaghtyn Nollick yn Undinys Reeoil. V’ad shoh currit er bun liorish yn er chroo yn motor lectragh, Michael Faraday, ayns 1825, as v’ad er nyn soilshaghey er yn y çhellveeish liorish yn BBC son y chied cheayrt ayns 1936.

She ennym ny lhaihaghtyn mleeaney ‘Supercharged: Fuelling the future’, liorish Saiful Islam, ard-olloo kemmig stooghyn ayns Ollooscoill Bath. V’eh loayrt mychione saaseyn dy yiennaghtyn bree son ymmyd sheelnaue ’sy traa ry heet. Ry-hoi yn kione-bleeaney y chowraghey, va sleih v’er n’yannoo lhaihaghtyn Nollick ’sy traa t’er n’gholl shaghey er nyn guirrey dy aa-yannoo prowalyn va jeant oc ayns bleeantyn elley, as va paart jeh ny prowalyn ren Faraday hene er nyn aa-chroo neesht, lheid as foaddey cainle reesht lurg jee goll ass fegooish bentyn da’n vite, ta soilshaghey dy nee yn chere ayns yn aer ta lostey as cha nee yn bite.

Hooar ad Richard Dawkins stiagh dy aa-yannoo prowal ta soilshaghey freayll bree, ta shen dy ghra, nagh vod bree ve crooit ny currit mow. T’eh soilshaghey neesht dy vod shiu nyn marrant y chur er firrinyssyn sheanse dagh keayrt, eer tra ta nyn mioys, ny nyn gione ansherbee, ec sthaak. Ayns yn lhaihaght echey hene, ren Dawkins shassoo rish boalley as bluckan-cannon er tead jeeragh roish yn troin echey. Lhig eh yn raad da’n vluckan, as fys echey nagh voddagh eh çheet back ny sodjey na’n boayl ghow eh toshiaght. Mleeaney ren ad yn un red, agh va birragyn er yn vluckan. Cha ren eh sprettal, as son shickyrys cha dooar eh skielley erbee.

Hug Islam shin ayns cooinaghtyn jeh prinsabylyn bunneydagh sheanse, lheid as y chaghlaa eddyr bree as pooar: she pooar yn vieauid lesh ta obbyr jeant, ny’n vooadys dy vree ta ceaut ayns traa ennagh. Hooar shin magh neesht dy jinnagh eh goaill ny smoo na feed thousane kishtey-pooar AA dy phooaraghey ooilley ny soilshaghyn, ny shamraigyn as yn glenney aer ayns shamyr-lhaihaght yn Undinys Reeoil. T’eh traa liauyr neayr’s va mish smooinaghtyn er goll stiagh ayns seihll sheanse as mee my phaitçhey, agh t’eh foast spoyrt mie dy yeeaghyn er reddyn goll er lostey as er sheidey seose!

Amid the flood of soaps, period dramas, sitcoms and ‘reality’ shows about dancing and baking which fill our television screens in the ‘Foolish Fortnight’, as we seek to shut out the news of war, tyranny and hate from around the world, it was good this year to see one programme which still broadens our knowledge of the world after 80 years, the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures.

These were established by the creator of the electric motor, Michael Faraday, in 1825, and were first broadcast by the BBC in 1936.

The title of the lectures this year was ‘Supercharged: Fuelling the future’, by Saiful Islam, a profesor of materials chemistry at the University of Bath.

He was talking about ways to generation energy in the future.

To mark the anniversary, previous lecturers were invited back to recreate demonstrations from their own lectures, and some of Faraday’s own experiments were recreated too, such as relighting an extinguished candle without touching the wick, which shows that it is the wax vapour which burns and not the wick.

They got Richard Dawkins in to recreate a demonstration which illustrates the conservation of energy, i.e. that energy can’t be created or destroyed.

It shows also that one can trust in the proven principles of science, even when one’s life, or head at least, is at stake.

In his own lecture, Dawkins had stood against a wall holding a cannonball on a string just in front of his nose.

He released the ball, knowing that it couldn’t come back further than the point where it started.

This year they did the same thing, but with spikes on the ball.

He didn’t flinch, and of course he left unscathed.

Islam reminded us of some of the basic principles of science, such as the difference between energy and power: power is the rate at which work is done, or the amount of energy expended in a certain time.

It was interesting also to discover that it would take more than twenty thousand AA batteries to power all the lights, cameras and air conditioning in the Royal Institution lecture theatre.

It is a long time since I considered going into the world of science when I was a child, but it is still good fun to watch things getting burned and blown up!