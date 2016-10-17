Manx links in film about technology

A documentary with strong Manx links will receive its world premiere this month in Washington DC.

‘The University’ focuses on the rise and impact of exponential technologies – examples of which include network sensors, artificial intelligence, robotics, synthetic biology and 3D printing – after the founding of Singularity University in Silicon Valley in 2009.

It will screen at the Washington West Film Festival on October 21.

The film is directed by Matt Rutherford, whose grandfather lives in Ramsey, and two of its executive producers are Manx – Mike Halsall, an alumnus of Singularity University, and Chris Stott, chairman of Manx satellite company ManSat. A third executive producer, award-winning filmmaker Michael Potter, previously debuted his documentary, Orphans of Apollo, in the Isle of Man at the Manx Museum.

The University features Stephen Hawking, Shimon Peres, Buzz Aldrin, Sir Ken Robinson, Sir Marin Rees, Peter Diamandis, and Ray Kurzweil and others.

Chris said: ‘With great thanks to the Isle of Man Film Festival, Manx audiences received two private screenings of The University in September, which were crucial for feedback as the film went through the final editing process. It was fitting that Manx audiences saw the film in its raw cut first.’