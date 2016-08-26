Manx National Heritage is to host Little People picnic for kids on Sunday

Manx National Heritage will host a children’s picnic on Sunday at Rushen Abbey Gardens, Ballasalla.

The picnic will be themed ‘The Pirates meet the Little People’ with pirate and fairy themed craft activities, a fairy trail, garden games, face painting, child friendly tattoos, bumbee cage making demonstrations and storytelling with the Isle of Man Family Library.

Anthea Young, education services officer for Manx National Heritage said: ‘Our Little People’s Picnic is always a popular event and our most popular day of the year at Rushen Abbey. Children and families are encouraged to come along dressed as pirates, fairies, goblins and mythical creatures for the day and participate in crafting and play.’

Standard admission charges apply. It will take place from 11am to 4pm at Rushen Abbey Gardens.