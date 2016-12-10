Manx singing stars to perform Messiah

St George’s Church, Douglas, will provide the spectacular backdrop to a production of Handel’s Messiah tomorrow (Sunday) evening.

The production is being hosted by the Manx Festival Chorus, and will feature seven of the island’s top musicians.

Soprano Karen Elliott and Mezzo Soprano Mandy Griffin will be joined by Tenor Timothy Langsten and Bass Graham Crowe for the production of Handel’s Oratorio. Also included are organists Nicholas Roberts, and Matt Creer, on the trumpet.

They will be backed by a choir of 50 adult voices, which should go to make a wonderful evening of music.

‘It is going to be a really, really good night of music,’ said Dylis Watson, chairman of the Manx Festival Chorus. ‘We have a wonderful cast of Manx singers with us for the evening. We have Karen Elliott, Mandy Griffin and Graham Crowe, who are all very well known and always feature in the Manx Music Festival, and Nick Roberts on the organ is always very lively and exciting to listen to.

‘We are especially thrilled to have Matt Creer playing trumpet for us. He is more known for his songwriting and singing, so having his musicianship will be something very special indeed.’

The Manx contingent will be joined by tenor Timothy Langston, who is a founding member of the Manchester Opera Ensemble.

Conducting the performance will be Dr John Bethell, who is also the director of music with the Manx Festival Chorus. He is also no stranger to the strains and the complexities of the Messiah, having conducted more than 100 performances of it in the past at venues across Europe.

This particular performance will mark the run up to the 50th anniversary celebrations of the society, in two years time. It was formed in 1968, with help from the Isle of Man Arts Council at the time, and has performed two concerts a year ever since.

‘John has been with us for almost 50 years, and prides himself on getting some top class soloists to sing with us,’ said Dylis. ‘We are very lucky to have his experience, having conducted the Messiah so many times. I think this one is his 106th.’

The performance takes place on Sunday, December 11, at 2.30pm.