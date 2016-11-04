Manx Sound Exchange: Battle of the Bands returns

We have arrived once again at the annual Battle of the Bands that takes place at Amber.

Commencing this weekend and running each Saturday throughout November at the Douglas venue, the competition showcases the huge variety and wealth of bands and singer/songwriting talent that the island has to offer, and heat one is no exception.

First up this Saturday night rock and pop, singer/songwriter The Ian Thompson Band will go up against Indie/Etherial Rock boys, The Clown Calls For War.

These two bands in turn battle it out against Post Hardcore outfit, Ignite The Sky for a place in the final which will take place on Saturday, November 26.

Also due to appear throughout the heats this month are last year’s entrants Han FX and Matt Kelly and The Fletcher Christian Mutiny alongside Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh, Tiger T and new metal behemoth on the block, Aeons with an overall winners’ prize of £750 up for grabs in the final.

The doors for each heat and the final will open at 8pm with the music kicking off from around 9pm for these free events and I’ll be reporting each week as the competition progresses.

In the meantime, for any further information please visit www.facebook.com/Amber-Bar-317692424912775/

Elsewhere and next door to Amber, Jaks play host to classic rock covers band Penthouse Dive on Saturday night in what is certainly one of their regular gigs at the Douglas based bar.

The three piece band that features Mark Riley on guitar and vocals, Mark Cleator on bass and Mark Brabbs on drums play covers from the likes of ZZ Top, Foo Fighters, The Police, Thin Lizzy and the like.

This band is a regular on the covers circuit so are well worth checking out if those influences sound like your cup of tea.

For more information on the band and any of their forthcoming shows, please visit www.facebook.com/groups/penthousedive

To finish this week we head north to Bar Logo in Ramsey where four-piece soul and classic blues band Borderline will be taking to the stage on Saturday night.

The line-up of the band that consists of Heinrich Koop, Keith Randall, Alan Presford and Nigel Johnson play a set that mixes rhythm ‘n’ blues, rockabilly, a little country and western, 60s soul and delta blues. Think Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, BB King, Muddy Waters and Jerry Lee Lewis.

----------------------------------

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com