Manx Sound Exchange: Big Beat charity fundraiser bounces back for 2017

First this week we head out to The Creek in Peel where tomorrow night four-piece Soul and Classic Blues band Borderline will be taking to the stage.

The band play a set that mixesRhythm ‘n’ Blues, Rockabilly, a little Country and Western, 60s Soul and Delta blues. Think Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, BB King, Muddy Waters and Jerry Lee Lewis.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you can’t go far wrong.

In other news, The Big Beat are back! The core fund raising team of six drummers first appeared on the scene back in 2014 with their Big Beat For Hospice event at The Villa Marina and raised over £20,000 for the organisation in the process.

The next event is scheduled to take place in The Promenade Suite at The Villa Marina from February 24 to 26, and will be in support of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.

Proudly supported by PokerStars through their Helping Hands programme, the event will see the team of six drummers, Andy James, yours truly, Noah Egelnick, Jonny Peacock, Ben O’Hare and Martin Rigby, play along to music, in unison, for over 50 hours.

Commenting on the partnership, Martin Rigby from The Big Beat said: ‘With only a few short weeks now till the next Big Beat we cannot thank the PokerStars enough for supporting us through their charity programme, Helping Hands.

‘From our first contact with the team it was clear we held a shared passion for helping our local community.’

With further promotional appearances due to take place in the lead up to the main event, it looks like it’ll be a bust few weeks for the Big Beat Team.

Martin added: ‘Donations for The Big Beat can be made via www.justgiving.com/thebigbeatIOM. We also have Big Beat t-shirts and mugs available for sale at our events, if anyone wants to reserve any merchandise please let us know, either via our Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheBigBeatIOM, or email thebigbeatiom@gmail.com.’

Finally this week, some sad news that has also come to light was the death of Manx drummer and percussionist, Roger Leece.

Roger was a long time member of both Pink Floyd tribute, Pigs On The Wing and Two Tone/Ska band, Buncha’ Skankers amongst many other musical ventures over the years.

A very well loved and respected friend and musician to many on the island and further afield who will be very much missed.

RIP Roger.