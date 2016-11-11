Manx Sound Exchange: Diverse acts for second heat

Well that’s heat one completed in the 2016 Battle of the Bands at Amber in Douglas.

Congratulations go to The Clown Calls For War who won the first heat and go through to the final on Saturday, November 26.

Commiserations go to The Ian Thompson Band and Avenues.

We saw a great standard set from all three bands last weekend.

This Saturday night we move on to the second heat, when you’ll see hip hop supremo Han FX alongside singer-songwriter Matt Kelly and the metal beast that is The Fletcher Christian Mutiny.

Hip-hop, MC and live looping specialist Han FX is the creation of Keiran Hannifan, in more recent times seen in a different guise as part of the line-up for the very popular local reggae tinged outfit, Rusty Jam Revolution.

Matt Kelly is known through King Chiaullee, Strengyn, Hoodoo Nation and The Ballaghs, and his style and influences are rooted mainly toward more Celtic leanings.

He started writing and performing his own songs a little over a year ago will be showcasing these pieces on the night.

The Fletcher Christian Mutiny return to the Battle of the Bands once again as last year’s victors.

With the ranks made up by Nell Kneale and Justine Lewis on guitars, Stephen Quinn on drums, Keef Lawler on vocals and Andrew Cregeen on bass, the band entrench themselves in the heavier end of the spectrum and cite their influences along the lines of System Of A Down, Black Sabbath, In Flames and Metallica.

The doors open at 8pm, it’s free entry and the music kicks off at around 9.30pm.

For further information visit www.facebook.com/Amber-Bar-317692424912775/

Saturday also sees the second in the new Intimate Acoustic shows at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas.

This second event features Tommy Scott of 90’s indie heroes Space back in the island for the first time since their headline show at The Deep South Festival back in July.

With the likes of Female of the Species, Neighbourhood and Avenging Angels among others in their back catalogue, this will be an interesting, stripped down, acoustic take on the hugely well-known songs.

Also appearing will be Steven Nash of Maldune fame playing a number of tracks from his recently released debut solo album.

Alongside Steven will be Mike Giles and Steph Tomlinson of The Birds and the Beards. Expect a setlist full of covers that includes the likes of Sting, The Stereophonics, Kenny Loggins, Eric Carmen and Donna Summer among many others.

Tickets are priced £15 for adults, £8 for under 16s and over 65s and are available online from http://buytickets.at/ultimateproductions

For further information visit www.facebook.com/events/1160659610694537/